Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Z.P.G. (1972) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
BluRay
Negara
Denmark
Bintang film
Anne-Lise Gabold,
Aubrey Woods,
Belinda Donkin,
Bent Christensen,
Bill Nagy,
Birgitte Federspiel,
Birgitte Frigast-Hansen,
Birte Tove,
Brian Keifer,
Carlotta Magnoff
Sutradara
Jane Buck,
Michael Campus,
Richard F. Dalton
IMDb
5.6/
10from
1,535users
Diterbitkan
25 May 1972
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Z.P.G. (1972)
In the not too distant future, an overpopulated Earth government makes it illegal to have children for a generation. One couple, unsatisfied with their substitute robot baby, breaks the rules.
Michael Campus, Jane Buck, Richard F. Dalton
Oliver Reed, Geraldine Chaplin, Don Gordon, Diane Cilento, David Markham, Bill Nagy, Sheila Reid, Aubrey Woods, Wayne Rodda, Ditte Maria Wiberg, Birgitte Federspiel, Lone Lindorff, Belinda Donkin, Claus Nissen, Jeff Slocombe, Dale Robinson, Victor Lipari, Michel Hildesheim, Paul Secon, Carlotta Magnoff, Eugene Blau, Bent Christensen, Sam Maisel, Anne-Lise Gabold, Torben Hundahl, Peter Ronild, Birte Tove, Birgitte Frigast-Hansen, Brian Keifer, Wladirmir Kandel, Lene Vasegaard, Peter Hohnen, Theis Ib Husfeldt
tt0069530