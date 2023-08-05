IMDb 8.1 / 10 from 38 users

Diterbitkan 02 November 2018

Oleh mamat

Zero Weeks (2018)

What do the United States and Papua New Guinea have in common? They are the only countries in the world without paid family leave. American families are often forced to choose between tending to a spouse or parent with an unexpected medical emergency, or keeping their job and health insurance.

Ky Dickens

George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Anderson Cooper, Cory Booker, Mitt Romney, Elizabeth Warren, Barack Obama, Andrew Cuomo, Bernie Sanders

tt4075688