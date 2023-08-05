Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Zero Weeks (2018) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Anderson Cooper,
Andrew Cuomo,
Barack Obama,
Bernie Sanders,
Bill Clinton,
Cory Booker,
Elizabeth Warren,
George W. Bush,
Mitt Romney
Sutradara
Ky Dickens
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
8.1/
10from
38users
Diterbitkan
02 November 2018
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Zero Weeks (2018)
What do the United States and Papua New Guinea have in common? They are the only countries in the world without paid family leave. American families are often forced to choose between tending to a spouse or parent with an unexpected medical emergency, or keeping their job and health insurance.
Ky Dickens
tt4075688