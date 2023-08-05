  1. Home
Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Zero Weeks (2018) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

8.1

/

10

from

38

users

Diterbitkan

02 November 2018

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Zero Weeks (2018)

What do the United States and Papua New Guinea have in common? They are the only countries in the world without paid family leave. American families are often forced to choose between tending to a spouse or parent with an unexpected medical emergency, or keeping their job and health insurance.
Ky Dickens
George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Anderson Cooper, Cory Booker, Mitt Romney, Elizabeth Warren, Barack Obama, Andrew Cuomo, Bernie Sanders

Diterbitkan

Agustus 6, 2023 6:45 am

Durasi

