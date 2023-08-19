Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Zatoichi’s Revenge (1965) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Japan
Bintang film
Fujio Harumoto,
Gen Kimura,
Jun Katsumura,
Kayo Mikimoto,
Kazuo Mortuchi,
Kôji Fujiyama,
Mayumi Kurata,
Mikiko Tsubouchi,
Norihei Miki,
Saburo Date
Sutradara
Akira Inoue
IMDb
7.4/
10from
1,437users
Diterbitkan
03 April 1965
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Zatoichi’s Revenge (1965)
Itinerant masseur and master swordsman, the blind Zatoichi, is near the village of his teacher, Hikonoichi, so he decides to visit. He learns of Hikonoichi’s recent robbery and murder and the imprisonment of his virginal daughter, Osayo, in a brothel. Through friendship with Denroku, a local dice thrower and devoted father, Ichi uncovers an unholy alliance between the governor and the area strongman: among their scams is falsifying tax records to put farmers in debt, then forcing their daughters into prostitution at the boss’s brothel. With help from Denroku’s daughter, Otsuru, Ichi comforts Osayo until he can provoke showdowns with the villains and their henchmen.
tt0123335