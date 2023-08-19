IMDb 7.4 / 10 from 1,437 users

Diterbitkan 03 April 1965

Oleh mamat

Zatoichi’s Revenge (1965)

Itinerant masseur and master swordsman, the blind Zatoichi, is near the village of his teacher, Hikonoichi, so he decides to visit. He learns of Hikonoichi’s recent robbery and murder and the imprisonment of his virginal daughter, Osayo, in a brothel. Through friendship with Denroku, a local dice thrower and devoted father, Ichi uncovers an unholy alliance between the governor and the area strongman: among their scams is falsifying tax records to put farmers in debt, then forcing their daughters into prostitution at the boss’s brothel. With help from Denroku’s daughter, Otsuru, Ichi comforts Osayo until he can provoke showdowns with the villains and their henchmen.

Akira Inoue

Shintarō Katsu, Norihei Miki, Mikiko Tsubouchi, Takeshi Katō, Fujio Harumoto, San’emon Arashi, Saburo Date, Jun Katsumura, Gen Kimura, Sachiko Kobayashi, Sonosuke Sawamura, Yūsaku Terashima, Kōji Fujiyama, Mayumi Kurata, Yasuo Harumoto, Sanpei Taira, Yukio Horikita, Taizô Sengoku, Kazuo Mortuchi, Kayo Mikimoto

