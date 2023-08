IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 1,899 users

Zatoichi the Fugitive (1963)

After arriving in the town of Shimonita, Ichi finds that a price has been put on his head by a local yakuza boss. He’s drawn into a trap, but after hearing of the slaying of a former love, Ichi furiously fights his way through the entire clan to face the killer, a hired ronin.

Tokuzō Tanaka

Shintarō Katsu, Miwa Takada, Masayo Banri, Katsuhiko Kobayashi, Jun’ichirô Narita, Tōru Abe, San’emon Arashi, Yūji Hamada, Sumao Ishihara, Jun Katsumura, Kōichi Mizuhara, Yasuhiro Mizukami, Sachiko Murase, Hiroshi Nawa, Tokio Oki, Mitsusaburō Ramon, Ikkei Tamaki, Yōko Wakasugi, Teruko Omi, Jutarô Hojo

