Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Yung Libro sa Napanood Ko (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Philippines
Bintang film
Bela Padilla,
Boboy Garovillo,
Boy Abunda,
Carole Dorothy Bowlby,
Goda Choi,
Hasna Cabral,
Kim Jin Mok,
Lee Suya,
Lorna Tolentino,
Malena Leonard
Sutradara
Bela Padilla
Genre
Drama
IMDb
4.2/
10from
36users
Diterbitkan
08 April 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Yung Libro sa Napanood Ko (2023)
Lisa, after being inspired by a Korean drama, writes a book and meets a fan named Kim Gun Hoo. He invites her to tour Korea, and they begin to date. However, Lisa suffers from PTSD after her mother’s suicide and forgets her memories of Gun Hoo. She disappears without a trace, but a year later, Lisa reaches out to Gun Hoo, and they reunite. Gun Hoo offers Lisa a copy of “To Room 19,” and they promise to stay together this time.
Bela Padilla
Yoo Min-gon, Bela Padilla, Lorna Tolentino, Boboy Garovillo, Tex Ordoñez-De Leon, Raul Montesa, Hasna Cabral, Lee Suya, Sandra Jung, Malena Leonard, Goda Choi, Carole Dorothy Bowlby, Kim Jin Mok, Boy Abunda
tt27443929