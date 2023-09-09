IMDb 4.2 / 10 from 36 users

Diterbitkan 08 April 2023

Oleh LIN

Yung Libro sa Napanood Ko (2023)

Lisa, after being inspired by a Korean drama, writes a book and meets a fan named Kim Gun Hoo. He invites her to tour Korea, and they begin to date. However, Lisa suffers from PTSD after her mother’s suicide and forgets her memories of Gun Hoo. She disappears without a trace, but a year later, Lisa reaches out to Gun Hoo, and they reunite. Gun Hoo offers Lisa a copy of “To Room 19,” and they promise to stay together this time.

Bela Padilla

Yoo Min-gon, Bela Padilla, Lorna Tolentino, Boboy Garovillo, Tex Ordoñez-De Leon, Raul Montesa, Hasna Cabral, Lee Suya, Sandra Jung, Malena Leonard, Goda Choi, Carole Dorothy Bowlby, Kim Jin Mok, Boy Abunda

tt27443929