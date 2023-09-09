  1. Home
Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Yung Libro sa Napanood Ko (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBDL

Sutradara

Genre

Drama

IMDb

4.2

/

10

from

36

users

Diterbitkan

08 April 2023

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Yung Libro sa Napanood Ko (2023)

Lisa, after being inspired by a Korean drama, writes a book and meets a fan named Kim Gun Hoo. He invites her to tour Korea, and they begin to date. However, Lisa suffers from PTSD after her mother’s suicide and forgets her memories of Gun Hoo. She disappears without a trace, but a year later, Lisa reaches out to Gun Hoo, and they reunite. Gun Hoo offers Lisa a copy of “To Room 19,” and they promise to stay together this time.
Bela Padilla
Yoo Min-gon, Bela Padilla, Lorna Tolentino, Boboy Garovillo, Tex Ordoñez-De Leon, Raul Montesa, Hasna Cabral, Lee Suya, Sandra Jung, Malena Leonard, Goda Choi, Carole Dorothy Bowlby, Kim Jin Mok, Boy Abunda

Diterbitkan

September 9, 2023 10:12 pm

Durasi

