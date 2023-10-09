Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Young Einstein (1988) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Australia
Bintang film
Adam Bowen,
Alice Pead,
Basil Clarke,
Christian Manon,
Ian James Tait,
John Howard,
Lulu Pinkus,
Madeleine Ross,
Odile Le Clezio,
Peewee Wilson
Genre
Comedy
IMDb
5.2/
10from
9,107users
Diterbitkan
15 December 1988
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Young Einstein (1988)
Albert Einstein is the son of a Tasmanian apple farmer, who discovers the secret of splitting the beer atom to put the bubbles back into beer. When Albert travels to Sydney to patent his invention he meets beatuiful French scientist Marie Curie, as well as several unscrupulous types who try to take advantage of the naive genius and his invention.
Yahoo Serious, Michael Faranda, Murray Robertson, P.J. Voeten, Keith Heygate, Alison Goodwin De Araujo, Maria Phillips, Jan Newlan
Yahoo Serious, Odile Le Clezio, Peewee Wilson, Su Cruickshank, John Howard, Christian Manon, Basil Clarke, Adam Bowen, Russell Cheek, Lulu Pinkus, Terry Pead, Alice Pead, Madeleine Ross, Ian James Tait
tt0096486