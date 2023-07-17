Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film You Will Die at Twenty (2020) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Bintang film
Abdulrahman Alshibly,
Abeer Hamza Alnaw,
Adil Kebida,
Ahmed Alkarib,
Amal Mustafa,
Asjad Mohamed,
Bunna Khalid,
Islam Mubarak,
Khalid Abu Ashra,
Layla Salim
Sutradara
Amjad Abu Alala
Genre
Drama
IMDb
7.1/
10from
2,464users
Diterbitkan
12 February 2020
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
You Will Die at Twenty (2020)
Shortly after Muzamil was born, the village’s holy man predicts that he will die at age 20. Muzamil’s father can’t stand the curse and leaves home. Sakina raises her son as a single mother, overly protective. One day, Muzamil turns 19.
Amjad Abu Alala
Mustafa Shehata, Islam Mubarak, Mahmoud Maysara Elsaraj, Bunna Khalid, Talal Afifi, Amal Mustafa, Nahid Hassan, Rabeha Mahmoud, Abdulrahman Alshibly, Moatasem Rashid, Asjad Mohamed, Adil Kebida, Mohammed Ahmad Alshaer, Ahmed Alkarib, Mohamed Hussain Khalil, Khalid Abu Ashra, Layla Salim, Abeer Hamza Alnaw, Salma Madani
tt9686154