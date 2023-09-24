  1. Home
You, Me and the Christmas Trees (2021)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Canada

,

Usa

Sutradara

Genre

Romance

IMDb

6.3

/

10

from

1,231

users

Diterbitkan

22 October 2021

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

You, Me and the Christmas Trees (2021)

An arborist helps a fourth generation Christmas tree farmer whose evergreens are dying just before the holiday. As she tries to get to the root of the problem before the town tree lighting, they begin to fall in love.
David Winning
Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres, Jason Hervey, Linda Darlow, Amanda Lisman, Keith MacKechnie, Karen Kruper, Daniel Bacon, Jill Morrison, Billy Wickman, Fred Henderson, Andres Collantes, Naiah Cummins, Gus Khosrowkhani

Diterbitkan

September 24, 2023 1:48 pm

Durasi

