Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film You, Me and the Christmas Trees (2021) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Bintang film
Amanda Lisman,
Andres Collantes,
Benjamin Ayres,
Billy Wickman,
Danica McKellar,
Daniel Bacon,
Fred Henderson,
Gus Khosrowkhani,
Jason Hervey,
Jill Morrison
Sutradara
David Winning
Genre
Romance
IMDb
6.3/
10from
1,231users
Diterbitkan
22 October 2021
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
You, Me and the Christmas Trees (2021)
An arborist helps a fourth generation Christmas tree farmer whose evergreens are dying just before the holiday. As she tries to get to the root of the problem before the town tree lighting, they begin to fall in love.
David Winning
Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres, Jason Hervey, Linda Darlow, Amanda Lisman, Keith MacKechnie, Karen Kruper, Daniel Bacon, Jill Morrison, Billy Wickman, Fred Henderson, Andres Collantes, Naiah Cummins, Gus Khosrowkhani
tt15484422