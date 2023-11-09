Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film You and Me (1938) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Adrian Morris,
Barton MacLane,
Bernadene Hayes,
Carol Paige,
Cecil Cunningham,
Egon Brecher,
George E. Stone,
George Raft,
Guinn 'Big Boy' Williams,
Harry Carey
Sutradara
Fritz Lang
IMDb
6.9/
10from
1,533users
Diterbitkan
01 June 1938
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
You and Me (1938)
Mr. Morris, the owner of a large metropolitan department store, gives jobs to paroled ex-convicts in an effort to help them reform and go straight. Among his ‘employed-prison-graduates’ are Helen Roberts and Joe Dennis, working as sales clerks. Joe is in love with Helen and asks her to marry him, but she is forbidden to marry as she is still on parole, but she says yes and they are married. In spite of their poverty-level life, their marriage is a happy one until Joe discovers she has lied about her past, in order to marry him. Disillusioned, he leaves, goes back to his old gang and plans to rob the department store.
tt0030996