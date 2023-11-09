IMDb 6.9 / 10 from 1,533 users

You and Me (1938)

Mr. Morris, the owner of a large metropolitan department store, gives jobs to paroled ex-convicts in an effort to help them reform and go straight. Among his ‘employed-prison-graduates’ are Helen Roberts and Joe Dennis, working as sales clerks. Joe is in love with Helen and asks her to marry him, but she is forbidden to marry as she is still on parole, but she says yes and they are married. In spite of their poverty-level life, their marriage is a happy one until Joe discovers she has lied about her past, in order to marry him. Disillusioned, he leaves, goes back to his old gang and plans to rob the department store.

Fritz Lang

Sylvia Sidney, George Raft, Barton MacLane, Harry Carey, Roscoe Karns, George E. Stone, Warren Hymer, Robert Cummings, Adrian Morris, Roger Gray, Cecil Cunningham, Vera Gordon, Egon Brecher, Willard Robertson, Guinn “Big Boy” Williams, Bernadene Hayes, Joyce Compton, Carol Paige

