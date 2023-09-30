Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Yesterday’s Enemy (1959) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
BluRay
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
Alan Keith,
Arthur Lovegrove,
Barry Lowe,
Barry Steele,
Brandon Brady,
Bryan Forbes,
Burt Kwouk,
David Lodge,
David Oxley,
Donald Churchill
Sutradara
Beryl Booth,
John Peverall,
Val Guest
IMDb
7.1/
10from
1,231users
Diterbitkan
10 September 1959
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Yesterday’s Enemy (1959)
Set during the Burma Campaign of World War 2, this is the story of courage and endurance of the soldiers struggling at close quarters against the enemy. The film examines the moral dilemmas ordinary men face during war, when the definitions of acceptable military action and insupportable brutality become blurred and distorted.
John Peverall, Val Guest, Beryl Booth
Stanley Baker, Guy Rolfe, Leo McKern, Gordon Jackson, David Oxley, Richard Pasco, Philip Ahn, Bryan Forbes, Wolfe Morris, David Lodge, Percy Herbert, Russell Waters, Barry Lowe, Burt Kwouk, Timothy Bateson, Alan Keith, Arthur Lovegrove, Edwina Carroll, Brandon Brady, Donald Churchill, Barry Steele, Howard Williams, Geoffrey Bayldon, Vincent Wong
tt0053458