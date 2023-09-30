IMDb 7.1 / 10 from 1,231 users

Diterbitkan 10 September 1959

Yesterday’s Enemy (1959)

Set during the Burma Campaign of World War 2, this is the story of courage and endurance of the soldiers struggling at close quarters against the enemy. The film examines the moral dilemmas ordinary men face during war, when the definitions of acceptable military action and insupportable brutality become blurred and distorted.

John Peverall, Val Guest, Beryl Booth

Stanley Baker, Guy Rolfe, Leo McKern, Gordon Jackson, David Oxley, Richard Pasco, Philip Ahn, Bryan Forbes, Wolfe Morris, David Lodge, Percy Herbert, Russell Waters, Barry Lowe, Burt Kwouk, Timothy Bateson, Alan Keith, Arthur Lovegrove, Edwina Carroll, Brandon Brady, Donald Churchill, Barry Steele, Howard Williams, Geoffrey Bayldon, Vincent Wong

