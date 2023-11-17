IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 3,653 users

Yanks (1979)

During WWII, the United States set up army bases in Great Britain as part of the war effort. Against their proper sensibilities, many of the Brits don’t much like the brash Yanks, especially when it comes to the G.I.s making advances on the lonely British girls. One relationship that develops is between married John, an Army Captain, and the aristocratic Helen, whose naval husband is away at war. Helen loves her husband, but Helen and John are looking for some comfort during the difficult times.

John Schlesinger, Simon Relph

Richard Gere, Lisa Eichhorn, Vanessa Redgrave, William Devane, Chick Vennera, Wendy Morgan, Rachel Roberts, Tony Melody, Martin Smith, Philip Wileman, Derek Thompson, Simon Harrison, Joan Hickson, Arlen Dean Snyder, Annie Ross, John Ratzenberger, Tom Nolan, Andy Pantelidou, Francis Napier, Antony Sher, John Cassidy, George Harris, Lynne Carol, June Ellis, Everett McGill, Al Matthews, Eugene Lipinski, Paul Luty, Paula Tilbrook, Anne Dyson, Pearl Hackney, Gertie Almond, Joe Gladwin, Jackie Shinn, Rachel Davies, Angela Curran, Ken Drury, Nat Jackley, Patrick Durkin, Sue Robinson, Caroline Blakiston, Donald Pickering, Lynne Perrie, Nick Brimble, Ken Jones

