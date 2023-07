IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 938 users

Diterbitkan 27 August 2020

Oleh LIN

Yalda (2020)

Maryam accidentally killed her husband Nasser and is sentenced to death. The only person who can save her is Mona, Nasser’s daughter. All Mona has to do is appear on a TV show and forgive Maryam. But forgiveness proves difficult when they are forced to relive the past.

Massoud Bakhshi

Sadaf Asgari, Behnaz Jafari, Babak Karimi, Fereshteh Sadr Orafaee, Forough Ghajebeglou, Zakieh Behbahani, Fereshteh Hosseini, Arman Darvish, Ramona Shah, Faghiheh Soltani

tt9834492