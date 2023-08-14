Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film World Without End (1956) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Booth Colman,
Christopher Dark,
David Alpert,
Don Kennedy,
Everett Glass,
Herb Vigran,
Hugh Corcoran,
Hugh Marlowe,
John Bleifer,
John Close
Sutradara
Edward Bernds
IMDb
5.8/
10from
2,307users
Diterbitkan
25 March 1956
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
World Without End (1956)
Four astronauts returning from man’s first mission to Mars enter a time warp and crash on a 26th Century Earth devastated by atomic war. At first unaware where they are, but finding the atmosphere safe to breathe, they start exploring and find themselves in a divided future where disfigured mutants living like cavemen inhabit the surface, while the normals live comfortably below the surface but are dying as a race from lack of natural water, air and sunlight.
Edward Bernds
Hugh Marlowe, Nancy Gates, Rod Taylor, Lisa Montell, Nelson Leigh, Christopher Dark, Everett Glass, Booth Colman, Shirley Patterson, Stanley Fraser, William Vedder, Mickey Simpson, Keith Richards, Michael Garth, Nancy Howard, Mimi Gibson, Hugh Corcoran, David Alpert, John Close, Walter Conrad, Don Kennedy, Herb Vigran, John Hiestand, William Forman, John Bleifer, Rankin Mansfield, Strother Martin, Paul Brinegar
tt0049964