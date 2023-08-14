  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

5.8

/

10

from

2,307

users

Diterbitkan

25 March 1956

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

World Without End (1956)

Four astronauts returning from man's first mission to Mars enter a time warp and crash on a 26th Century Earth devastated by atomic war. At first unaware where they are, but finding the atmosphere safe to breathe, they start exploring and find themselves in a divided future where disfigured mutants living like cavemen inhabit the surface, while the normals live comfortably below the surface but are dying as a race from lack of natural water, air and sunlight.
Edward Bernds
Hugh Marlowe, Nancy Gates, Rod Taylor, Lisa Montell, Nelson Leigh, Christopher Dark, Everett Glass, Booth Colman, Shirley Patterson, Stanley Fraser, William Vedder, Mickey Simpson, Keith Richards, Michael Garth, Nancy Howard, Mimi Gibson, Hugh Corcoran, David Alpert, John Close, Walter Conrad, Don Kennedy, Herb Vigran, John Hiestand, William Forman, John Bleifer, Rankin Mansfield, Strother Martin, Paul Brinegar

Diterbitkan

Agustus 14, 2023 2:55 pm

Durasi

