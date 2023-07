IMDb 4.8 / 10 from 54 users

Diterbitkan 22 March 2023

Oleh LIN

Woongnami (2023)

Based on the Danggun myth that bears become humans after eating garlic and mugwort, it depicts the story of twin Asiatic Bear brothers, who were managed by the Pro-North Korean Institute of Technology, disappearing one day after eating mugwort and garlic.

Park Sung-kwang

Park Sung-woong, Lee Yi-kyung, Yeom Hye-ran, Oh Dal-su, Choi Min-soo, Yoon Je-moon, Baek Ji-hye, Seo Dong-won, Han Da-sol, Kim Joon-ho, Jung Woo-sung, Kim Ki-chun, Kim Jong-goo, Ahn Il-kwon, Choi Sun-ja

tt26599543