IMDb 7.3 / 10 from 161 users

Diterbitkan 15 August 2019

Oleh LIN

Woodstock: 3 Days That Changed Everything (2019)

Woodstock started as a music festival but became something more. Its mix of music & ideals resonate now more than ever.

Rich Poggioli

Mark J. Goodman, Arlo Guthrie, Richie Havens

tt10704336