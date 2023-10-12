IMDb 4.8 / 10 from 739 users

Diterbitkan 26 July 1976

Oleh mamat

Won Ton Ton: The Dog Who Saved Hollywood (1976)

A would-be filmmaker and actress shake up the industry with a trick dog who gets discovered by a studio bus driver in the 1920s.

Michael Winner

Bruce Dern, Madeline Kahn, Art Carney, Phil Silvers, Teri Garr, Ron Leibman, Sterling Holloway, Virginia Mayo, Henny Youngman, Ethel Merman, Ricardo Montalban, Aldo Ray, Joan Blondell, Broderick Crawford, Dorothy Lamour, Ann Miller, Dean Stockwell, Tab Hunter, Victor Mature, Barbara Nichols, Army Archerd, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Doodles Weaver, Cyd Charisse, Alice Faye, Milton Berle, Walter Pidgeon, Gloria DeHaven, Johnny Weissmüller, Mike Mazurki, Carmel Myers, Dennis Morgan, Ann Rutherford, Eli Mintz, Yvonne De Carlo, Billy Barty, Shecky Greene, Phil Leeds, Cliff Norton, Romo Vincent, William Benedict, Dorothy Gulliver, William Demarest, Rory Calhoun, Henry Wilcoxon, Jackie Coogan, Andy Devine, Richard Arlen, Jack La Rue, Nancy Walker, Gloria DeHaven, Louis Nye, Stepin Fetchit, Ken Murray, Rudy Vallee, George Jessel, Rhonda Fleming, Dick Haymes, Robert Alda, Fritz Feld, Edward Ashley, Kres Mersky, Jane Connell, Janet Blair, Dennis Day, Harry Ritz, Jimmy Ritz, Jesse White, Jack Carter, Jack Bernardi, Fernando Lamas, Huntz Hall, Pedro Gonzalez Gonzalez, Edward Le Veque, Edgar Bergen, Ronny Graham, Morey Amsterdam, Eddie Foy Jr., Peter Lawford, Patricia Morison, Guy Madison, Regis Toomey, James Brodhead, Keye Luke, John Carradine

tt0075436