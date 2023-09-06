  1. Home
Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Japan

Genre

Drama

IMDb

7.4

/

10

from

93

users

Diterbitkan

03 December 2005

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Wolf Girl (2005)

When a new, smart and sweet Tokyo girl, Rumiko, starts at a rural elementary school, Akira finds himself smitten, like every other male pupil. Newcomer’s popularity is contrasted with the less-tolerant treatment of scruffy Hideko, who, thanks to the arrival of a carnival freak-show in town, is nicknamed the Wolf Girl. Teachers and parents snootily consider the carny off-limits, but Akira is determined to find out whether Hideko really is a wolf girl.
Yoshihiro Fukagawa
Mao Ohno, Tatsuya Suzuki, Erika Mabuchi, Rena Masuda, Tokuma Nishioka, Nene Otsuka, Go Riju, Tomorowo Taguchi, Satomi Tezuka

Diterbitkan

September 6, 2023 8:11 pm

Durasi

Bioskop Online Wolf Girl (2005)

