Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
Japan
Bintang film
Erika Mabuchi,
Gô Rijû,
Mao Ohno,
Nene Otsuka,
Rena Masuda,
Satomi Tezuka,
Tatsuya Suzuki,
Tokuma Nishioka,
Tomorowo Taguchi
Sutradara
Yoshihiro Fukagawa
Genre
Drama
IMDb
7.4/
10from
93users
Diterbitkan
03 December 2005
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Wolf Girl (2005)
When a new, smart and sweet Tokyo girl, Rumiko, starts at a rural elementary school, Akira finds himself smitten, like every other male pupil. Newcomer’s popularity is contrasted with the less-tolerant treatment of scruffy Hideko, who, thanks to the arrival of a carnival freak-show in town, is nicknamed the Wolf Girl. Teachers and parents snootily consider the carny off-limits, but Akira is determined to find out whether Hideko really is a wolf girl.
Yoshihiro Fukagawa
tt0493824