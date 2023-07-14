Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Winter adé (1989) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
XG
Bintang film
Helke Misselwitz
Sutradara
Helke Misselwitz
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
8.3/
10from
139users
Diterbitkan
03 February 1989
Oleh
Synopsis
Winter adé (1989)
A journey from the North to the South during the last year of the GDR. Laborers and puny girls, mothers, intellectuals, young and old are being interviewed about humanity, they criticize and give hope. They are strong and self confident women who have to eke out a living but still smilingly tell of a world full of contradictions. Awards: Silver Dove, Leipzig 1988.
Helke Misselwitz
Helke Misselwitz
