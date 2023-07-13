IMDb 7.3 / 10 from 6,350 users

Diterbitkan 01 June 1994

Oleh mamat

Wild Reeds (1994)

As the Algerian War draws to a close, a teenager with a girlfriend starts feeling homosexual urges for two of his classmates: a country boy, and a French-Algerian intellectual.

André Téchiné

Élodie Bouchez, Gaël Morel, Stéphane Rideau, Frédéric Gorny, Michèle Moretti, Jacques Nolot, Eric Kreikenmayer, Nathalie Vignes, Michel Ruhl, Fatia Maite, Claudine Taulère, Elodie Soulinhac, Dominique Bovard, Monsieur Simonet, Chief Officer Carre, Paul Simonet, Charles Picot, Christophe Maitre, Bordes Fernand Raouly, Michel Voisin, Denis Bergonhe

tt0111019