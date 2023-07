IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 276 users

Diterbitkan 17 March 2017

Oleh mamat

White Ant (2017)

Bai Yide is a young man living alone. He works at a bookstore and derives sexual pleasure by stealing and wearing women’s underwear. One day, he receives a DVD in which his activities have been recorded and he becomes anxious.

Chu Hsien-Jer

Kang-Ren Wu, Aviis Zhong, Tai-Yan Yu, Alina Fang-Ting, Wei-Jie Hu

