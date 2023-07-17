  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Sutradara

IMDb

7.4

/

10

from

13,158

users

Diterbitkan

14 September 2011

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Where Do We Go Now? (2011)

On a remote, isolated, unnamed Lebanese village inhabited by both Muslims and Christians. The village is surrounded by land mines and only reachable by a small bridge. As civil strife engulfed the country, the women in the village learn of this fact and try, by various means and to varying success, to keep their men in the dark, sabotaging the village radio, then destroying the village TV.
Nadine Labaki
Claude Msawbaa, Leyla Hakim, Nadine Labaki, Yvonne Maalouf, Antoinette Noufaily, Julian Farhat

Diterbitkan

Juli 17, 2023 2:38 pm

Durasi

