Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Lee Pace
Sutradara
Chad Cohen
Genre
Adventure,
Documentary
IMDb
7.5/
10from
145users
Diterbitkan
19 June 2019
Oleh
Synopsis
When Whales Walked: Journeys in Deep Time (2019)
Discover the evolutionary secrets of some of the world’s most majestic creatures. From voracious crocodiles and acrobatic birds to stupendous whales and majestic elephants, WHEN WHALES WALKED follows top scientists on a global adventure as they follow clues from the fossil record and change what we thought we knew about the evolution of iconic beasts.
Chad Cohen
Lee Pace
