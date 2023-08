IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 1,152 users

Diterbitkan 09 August 2013

Oleh mamat

When Evening Falls on Bucharest or Metabolism (2013)

A director with two weeks left on his latest production fakes an ulcer to pursue a romance with his lead actress.

Corneliu Porumboiu

Diana Avramut, Bogdan Dumitrache, Mihaela Sîrbu, Alexandru Papadopol, Alexandru Jitea, Gabi Cretan, Lucian Iftime, Claudiu Dumitru, Lorena-Andrada Zăbrăuțanu, Catalin Fartaes

tt3102906