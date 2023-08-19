IMDb 6 / 10 from 2,487 users

Diterbitkan 09 March 1971

Oleh mamat

When Eight Bells Toll (1971)

In a vein similar to Bond movies, a British agent Philip Calvert is on a mission to determine the whereabouts of a ship that disappeared near the coast of Scotland.

Étienne Périer

Anthony Hopkins, Robert Morley, Nathalie Delon, Jack Hawkins, Corin Redgrave, Derek Bond, Ferdy Mayne, Maurice Roëves, Leon Collins, Wendy Allnutt, Peter Arne, Oliver MacGreevy, Jon Croft, Tom Chatto, Charlie Stewart, Edward Burnham, Del Henney, Bill Brandon, Harry Fielder, Martin Grace, Charles Gray, Prentis Hancock, Barrie Hesketh, Bill Hibbert, George Leech

tt0067976