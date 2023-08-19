  1. Home
  2. Action
  When Eight Bells Toll (1971)

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Uk

IMDb

6

/

10

from

2,487

users

Diterbitkan

09 March 1971

Synopsis

When Eight Bells Toll (1971)

In a vein similar to Bond movies, a British agent Philip Calvert is on a mission to determine the whereabouts of a ship that disappeared near the coast of Scotland.
Étienne Périer
Anthony Hopkins, Robert Morley, Nathalie Delon, Jack Hawkins, Corin Redgrave, Derek Bond, Ferdy Mayne, Maurice Roëves, Leon Collins, Wendy Allnutt, Peter Arne, Oliver MacGreevy, Jon Croft, Tom Chatto, Charlie Stewart, Edward Burnham, Del Henney, Bill Brandon, Harry Fielder, Martin Grace, Charles Gray, Prentis Hancock, Barrie Hesketh, Bill Hibbert, George Leech

Durasi

