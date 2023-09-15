IMDb 5.2 / 10 from 13,759 users

What the #$*! Do We (K)now!? (2004)

Amanda is a divorced woman who makes a living as a photographer. During the Fall of the year Amanda begins to see the world in new and different ways when she begins to question her role in life, her relationships with her career and men and what it all means. As the layers to her everyday experiences fall away insertions in the story with scientists, and philosophers and religious leaders impart information directly to an off-screen interviewer about academic issues, and Amanda begins to understand the basis to the quantum world beneath. During her epiphany as she considers the Great Questions raised by the host of inserted thinkers, she slowly comprehends the various inspirations and begins to see the world in a new way.

William Arntz, Betsy Chasse, Mark Vicente, Eugene Mazzola

Marlee Matlin, Elaine Hendrix, John Ross Bowie, Robert Bailey Jr., Barry Newman, Larry Brandenburg, Robert Blanche, Michele Mariana, Armin Shimerman, Eric Newsome, Kirk Thornton, Michelle Ruff, Lia Sargent, Michael Sorich, Steve Blum, Tom Fahn, Val Landrum, Casper Van Dien

