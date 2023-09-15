Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film What the #$*! Do We (K)now!? (2004) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Armin Shimerman,
Barry Newman,
Casper Van Dien,
Elaine Hendrix,
Eric Newsome,
John Ross Bowie,
Kirk Thornton,
Larry Brandenburg,
Lia Sargent,
Marlee Matlin
Genre
Comedy,
Documentary,
Drama
IMDb
5.2/
10from
13,759users
Diterbitkan
23 April 2004
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
What the #$*! Do We (K)now!? (2004)
Amanda is a divorced woman who makes a living as a photographer. During the Fall of the year Amanda begins to see the world in new and different ways when she begins to question her role in life, her relationships with her career and men and what it all means. As the layers to her everyday experiences fall away insertions in the story with scientists, and philosophers and religious leaders impart information directly to an off-screen interviewer about academic issues, and Amanda begins to understand the basis to the quantum world beneath. During her epiphany as she considers the Great Questions raised by the host of inserted thinkers, she slowly comprehends the various inspirations and begins to see the world in a new way.
William Arntz, Betsy Chasse, Mark Vicente, Eugene Mazzola
Marlee Matlin, Elaine Hendrix, John Ross Bowie, Robert Bailey Jr., Barry Newman, Larry Brandenburg, Robert Blanche, Michele Mariana, Armin Shimerman, Eric Newsome, Kirk Thornton, Michelle Ruff, Lia Sargent, Michael Sorich, Steve Blum, Tom Fahn, Val Landrum, Casper Van Dien
tt0399877