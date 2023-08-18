IMDb 5.2 / 10 from 1,452 users

What Love Is (2007)

It’s Valentine’s Day and Tom has big plans. He’s about to get engaged and has a surprise party planned to share the good news with friends. But things take a turn for the worse. Tom returns home only to discover his girlfriend has packed up and left him. Now, instead of a surprise party, the surprise is on Tom. Fortunately, his friends are there to help him make sense of it all.

Mars Callahan

Cuba Gooding Jr., Matthew Lillard, Sean Astin, Terrence ‘T.C.’ Carson, Anne Heche, Gina Gershon, Tamala Jones, Shiri Appleby, Jud Tylor, Gillian Shure, Victoria Pratt, Persia Pele, Roxanne Arvizu, Ines Brigman

