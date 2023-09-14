IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 1,680 users

Diterbitkan 23 September 2022

Oleh LIN

Weddings, christenings and funerals (2022)

Cosmin plays a tennis game with 3 friends. He looks at the clock and starts panicking: he is late to the Registry Office, to a wedding- his wedding, with his ex-wife, who he had divorced without his friends knowing. Everything starts in 2007 when the real-estate bubble reaches its peak. Cosmin gifts Reli a land on the edge of a lake, for their wedding anniversary. He plans to build 7 villas, sell them and win 1 million Euros.

Alexandru Lustig

Șerban Pavlu, Andreea Mateiu, Gheorghe Ifrim, Anca Sigartău, Ioan Ionescu, Dan Radulescu, Nicodim Ungureanu, Ruxandra Maniu, Alexandru Unguru, Ilona Brezoianu, Alexandru Bindea, Sergiu Costache, Vali Rupiță, Cătălin Babliuc, Doina Ghitescu, Ciprian Nicula, Ștefan Alexa, Adrian Ciobanu, Liliana Ghiță, Bogdan Cotleț, Radu Valahu, Cezar Ghioca, Puiu-Mircea Lăscuș, Mihai Niță, Oana Ghioca, Virgil Aioanei, Sergiu Berceanu, Luke Lewis, Simona Stoicescu, Silviu Debu

tt16027918