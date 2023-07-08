IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 1,599 users

Diterbitkan 07 June 2008

Oleh mamat

Watercolors (2008)

Carter, a troubled teen stays with a friend of his dads and starts flirting with her son Danny. After the weekend school returns, however Carter a school jock tells Danny he does not want to be seen with him at school. Their relationship grows outside school hours though & soon enough Danny falls in love with Carter & after Danny is attacked romance ensures, but can it last.

David Oliveras

Tye Olson, Kyle Clare, Ellie Araiza, Casey Kramer, Jeffrey Lee Woods, William Charles Mitchell, Ian Rhodes, Edward Finlay, David Schroeder, Brandon Lybrand, Greg Louganis, Karen Black, Bobby Rice, Gavyn Michaels

tt0826756