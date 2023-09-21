  1. Home
  2. Documentary
  3. Waste Land (2010)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Waste Land (2010)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Waste Land (2010). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Waste Land (2010) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Waste Land (2010) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

BluRay

Negara

Brazil

,

Uk

Bintang film

IMDb

7.8

/

10

from

9,284

users

Diterbitkan

24 January 2010

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Waste Land (2010)

An uplifting feature documentary highlighting the transformative power of art and the beauty of the human spirit. Top-selling contemporary artist Vik Muniz takes us on an emotional journey from Jardim Gramacho, the world’s largest landfill on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, to the heights of international art stardom. Vik collaborates with the brilliant catadores, pickers of recyclable materials, true Shakespearean characters who live and work in the garbage quoting Machiavelli and showing us how to recycle ourselves.
Lucy Walker, João Jardim, Karen Harley
Vik Muniz

Diterbitkan

September 21, 2023 11:25 am

Durasi

21Cineplex Waste Land (2010)

Bioskop 21 Waste Land (2010)

Bioskop Online Waste Land (2010)

Bioskop168 Waste Land (2010)

BioskopKeren Waste Land (2010)

Cinemaindo Waste Land (2010)

Download Waste Land (2010)

Download Film Waste Land (2010)

Download Movie Waste Land (2010)

Layar Kaca 21 Waste Land (2010)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share