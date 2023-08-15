  1. Home
  2. Documentary
  3. Was Tun (2022)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Was Tun (2022)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Was Tun (2022). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Was Tun (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Was Tun (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Germany

IMDb

0

/

10

from

0

users

Diterbitkan

03 March 2022

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Was Tun (2022)

Faced with a documentary film that included an interview with a young girl forced into prostitution, Michael Kranz asked himself the apparently banal question of “what can be done?” He travelled to Bangladesh and began to search for the girl. A film that is both self-critical and critical of society about the desire to at least do something and not to simply and passively give in to the injustices in this world.
Michael Kranz, Verena Wagner
Michael Kranz, Monika Padma, The Bondhu Kids

Diterbitkan

Agustus 15, 2023 9:06 pm

Durasi

21Cineplex Was Tun (2022)

Bioskop 21 Was Tun (2022)

Layar Kaca 21 Was Tun (2022)

Movieon21 Was Tun (2022)

Nonton Was Tun (2022)

Nonton Film Was Tun (2022)

Nonton Movie Was Tun (2022)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share