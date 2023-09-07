IMDb 7.8 / 10 from 525 users

Wartorn: 1861-2010 (2010)

With suicide rates among active military servicemen and veterans currently on the rise, this documentary brings urgent attention to the invisible wounds of war. Drawing on personal stories of American soldiers whose lives and psyches were torn asunder by the horrors of battle and PTSD, the documentary chronicles the lingering effects of combat stress and post-traumatic stress on military personnel and their families throughout American history, from the Civil War through today’s conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Jon Alpert, Ellen Goosenberg Kent

James Gandolfini

