Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Warriors of the Year 2072 (1984) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Italy
Bintang film
Al Cliver,
Cinzia Monreale,
Claudio Cassinelli,
Cosimo Cinieri,
Donald O'Brien,
Eleonora Brigliadori,
Franco Moruzzi,
Fred Williamson,
Giovanni Di Benedetto,
Hal Yamanouchi
Sutradara
Lucio Fulci
IMDb
4.8/
10from
1,681users
Diterbitkan
28 January 1984
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Warriors of the Year 2072 (1984)
In the future, two television networks compete for ratings by producing violent game shows. One network produces a modern day version of the Roman gladiators, only on motorcycles instead of chariots, and uses convicted murderers as the participants, The network decides it needs a champion for this sport, so they frame a constant winner from another game for murder, and place him on the show.
Lucio Fulci
Jared Martin, Fred Williamson, Howard Ross, Eleonora Brigliadori, Cosimo Cinieri, Claudio Cassinelli, Valéria Cavalli, Donald O’Brien, Penny Brown, Al Cliver, Mario Novelli, Hal Yamanouchi, Omero Capanna, Matteo Corsini, Giovanni Di Benedetto, Lucio Fulci, Cinzia Monreale, Franco Moruzzi
tt0085627