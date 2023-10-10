  1. Home
Warriors of the Year 2072 (1984)

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Italy

Sutradara

IMDb

4.8

/

10

from

1,681

users

Diterbitkan

28 January 1984

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Warriors of the Year 2072 (1984)

In the future, two television networks compete for ratings by producing violent game shows. One network produces a modern day version of the Roman gladiators, only on motorcycles instead of chariots, and uses convicted murderers as the participants, The network decides it needs a champion for this sport, so they frame a constant winner from another game for murder, and place him on the show.
Lucio Fulci
Jared Martin, Fred Williamson, Howard Ross, Eleonora Brigliadori, Cosimo Cinieri, Claudio Cassinelli, Valéria Cavalli, Donald O’Brien, Penny Brown, Al Cliver, Mario Novelli, Hal Yamanouchi, Omero Capanna, Matteo Corsini, Giovanni Di Benedetto, Lucio Fulci, Cinzia Monreale, Franco Moruzzi

Diterbitkan

Oktober 10, 2023 12:11 pm

Durasi

