IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 4,414 users

Diterbitkan 23 September 2003

Oleh mamat

Warriors of Heaven and Earth (2003)

A Chinese emissary is sent to the Gobi desert to execute a renegade soldier. When a caravan transporting a Buddhist monk and a valuable treasure is threatened by thieves, however, the two warriors might unite to protect the travelers.

He Ping

Jiang Wen, Kiichi Nakai, Wang Xueqi, Zhao Wei, Bagen Hasi, Tao Ho, Linian Lu, Deshun Wang, Li Haibin, Yeerjiang Mahepushen, Chuangao Hou, Zhou Yun, Li Wei, Do Yuming, Harrison Liu

tt0374330