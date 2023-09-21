Bintang film

IMDb 5 / 10 from 14 users

Diterbitkan 11 October 2005

Oleh LIN

War Hospital (2005)

In the small town of Lokichoggio, in northern Kenya, dozens of planes returning from Sudan land on a short runway. Many have just dropped off relief supplies, but the majority are carrying wounded patients from the civil war in southern Sudan. These patients will be picked up at the airport by ambulances that will take them through dust and scrub down an empty road to one of the most unique places in Africa: the International Committee of the Red Cross’ Lopiding Hospital, the biggest field hospital in the world today. WAR HOSPITAL follows the life and fortunes of this field hospital during a three month period when peace might finally be signed in Sudan.

David Christensen

tt1046197