  1. Home
  2. Documentary
  3. War Hospital (2005)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM War Hospital (2005)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film War Hospital (2005). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film War Hospital (2005) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film War Hospital (2005) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Bintang film

IMDb

5

/

10

from

14

users

Diterbitkan

11 October 2005

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

War Hospital (2005)

In the small town of Lokichoggio, in northern Kenya, dozens of planes returning from Sudan land on a short runway. Many have just dropped off relief supplies, but the majority are carrying wounded patients from the civil war in southern Sudan. These patients will be picked up at the airport by ambulances that will take them through dust and scrub down an empty road to one of the most unique places in Africa: the International Committee of the Red Cross’ Lopiding Hospital, the biggest field hospital in the world today. WAR HOSPITAL follows the life and fortunes of this field hospital during a three month period when peace might finally be signed in Sudan.
David Christensen

Diterbitkan

September 21, 2023 11:31 am

Durasi

BioskopKeren War Hospital (2005)

Cinemaindo War Hospital (2005)

Dewanonton War Hospital (2005)

Download War Hospital (2005)

Download Film War Hospital (2005)

Download Movie War Hospital (2005)

DUNIA21 War Hospital (2005)

FILMAPIK War Hospital (2005)

Layar Kaca 21 War Hospital (2005)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share