IMDb 4.5 / 10 from 1,391 users

Diterbitkan 21 July 2011

Oleh mamat

War Games: At the End of the Day (2011)

A game of paintball turns deadly when three unhinged and deranged ex-soldiers play a twisted mind game of catch and release with their unsuspecting victims. This quickly leads to a bloody man hunt where everyone is a target and no one is safe.

Cosimo Alemà, Marta Loza Alonso

Stephanie Chapman Baker, Sam Cohan, Valene Kane, Neil Linpow, Lutz Michael, Andrew Harwood Mills, Monica Mirga, Michael Schermi, Tom Stanley, Daniel Vivian

