IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 39 users

Diterbitkan 27 August 2022

Oleh LIN

Walking Against the Rain (2022)

Two strangers, Blair and Tommy, are navigating their way across a barren landscape in a desperate attempt to find each other. With their only form of communication being two soon-to-die battery operated radio mics and with a new evil in the shape of ‘The Forsaken’ tracking them down, they must learn to confront loss and rediscover a trust in humanity.

Scott Lyus

Francesca Louise White, James Swanton, Reece Douglas, Sophia Eleni, Johnny Vivash, Diane Spencer

