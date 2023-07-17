Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Walking Against the Rain (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
BluRay
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
Diane Spencer,
Francesca Louise White,
James Swanton,
Johnny Vivash,
Reece Douglas,
Sophia Eleni
Sutradara
Scott Lyus
IMDb
6.5/
10from
39users
Diterbitkan
27 August 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Walking Against the Rain (2022)
Two strangers, Blair and Tommy, are navigating their way across a barren landscape in a desperate attempt to find each other. With their only form of communication being two soon-to-die battery operated radio mics and with a new evil in the shape of ‘The Forsaken’ tracking them down, they must learn to confront loss and rediscover a trust in humanity.
Scott Lyus
Francesca Louise White, James Swanton, Reece Douglas, Sophia Eleni, Johnny Vivash, Diane Spencer
tt11859058