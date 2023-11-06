IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 409 users

Voices (1973)

After her young son accidentally drowns, a woman has a breakdown and is finally placed in a mental hospital. After her release, her husband takes her for a weekend at a secluded country mansion, hoping to help her recover. However, things at the mansion aren’t quite what they seem to be, the couple begin to feel an uneasy and oppressive presence, and the mother starts to see things that may, or may not, be hallucinations.

Kevin Billington

David Hemmings, Gayle Hunnicutt, Lynn Farleigh, Eva Griffith, Peggy Ann Clifford, Adam Bridge, Russell Lewis

