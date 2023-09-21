  1. Home
WEBRip

6.8

10

1,105

21 October 2017

LIN

Synopsis

Virus Tropical (2017)

Paola is born in a traditional Colombian family, or at least that is what they try to be. Her father is a priest, her mother is a "psychic" and her sisters are not what their parents expected. She is a young Latin American woman struggling for her independence in a hard context full of stereotypes and appearances not being able to fit in any mold. With a unique feminine vision of the world this girl learns to live while she lives as she witnesses a series of small crises that shape her personality.
Santiago Caicedo
María Cecilia Sánchez, Alejandra Borrero, Diego León Hoyos, Camila Valenzuela, Martina Toro, Javiera Valenzuela, Zoraida Duque

September 21, 2023 11:32 am

