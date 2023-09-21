IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 1,105 users

Diterbitkan 21 October 2017

Oleh LIN

Virus Tropical (2017)

Paola is born in a traditional Colombian family, or at least that is what they try to be. Her father is a priest, her mother is a “psychic” and her sisters are not what their parents expected. She is a young Latin American woman struggling for her independence in a hard context full of stereotypes and appearances not being able to fit in any mold. With a unique feminine vision of the world this girl learns to live while she lives as she witnesses a series of small crises that shape her personality.

Santiago Caicedo

María Cecilia Sánchez, Alejandra Borrero, Diego León Hoyos, Camila Valenzuela, Martina Toro, Javiera Valenzuela, Zoraida Duque

tt7013830