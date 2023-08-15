  1. Home
  2. Drama
  3. Viridiana (1961)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Viridiana (1961)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Viridiana (1961). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Viridiana (1961) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Viridiana (1961) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

BluRay

Genre

Drama

IMDb

8.1

/

10

from

25,323

users

Diterbitkan

17 May 1961

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Viridiana (1961)

Viridiana is preparing to start her life as a nun when she is sent, somewhat unwillingly, to visit her aging uncle, Don Jaime. He supports her; but the two have met only once. Jaime thinks Viridiana resembles his dead wife. Viridiana has secretly despised this man all her life and finds her worst fears proven when Jaime grows determined to seduce his pure niece. Viridiana becomes undone as her uncle upends the plans she had made to join the convent.
Luis Buñuel, Juan Luis Buñuel, José Puyol
Silvia Pinal, Francisco Rabal, Fernando Rey, José Calvo, Margarita Lozano, Victoria Zinny, Teresa Rabal, Luis Heredia, Joaquín Roa, José Manuel Martín, Lola Gaos, Juan García Tiendra, Sergio Mendizábal, María Isbert, Claudio Brook, Narciso Ojeda, José María Lado, Rosita Yarza

Diterbitkan

Agustus 15, 2023 9:02 pm

Durasi

Ganool Viridiana (1961)

INDOXXI Viridiana (1961)

Juragan21 Viridiana (1961)

Layar Kaca 21 Viridiana (1961)

LK21 Viridiana (1961)

Movieon21 Viridiana (1961)

Nonton Viridiana (1961)

Nonton Film Viridiana (1961)

Nonton Movie Viridiana (1961)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share