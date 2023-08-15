IMDb 8.1 / 10 from 25,323 users

Diterbitkan 17 May 1961

Oleh LIN

Viridiana (1961)

Viridiana is preparing to start her life as a nun when she is sent, somewhat unwillingly, to visit her aging uncle, Don Jaime. He supports her; but the two have met only once. Jaime thinks Viridiana resembles his dead wife. Viridiana has secretly despised this man all her life and finds her worst fears proven when Jaime grows determined to seduce his pure niece. Viridiana becomes undone as her uncle upends the plans she had made to join the convent.

Luis Buñuel, Juan Luis Buñuel, José Puyol

Silvia Pinal, Francisco Rabal, Fernando Rey, José Calvo, Margarita Lozano, Victoria Zinny, Teresa Rabal, Luis Heredia, Joaquín Roa, José Manuel Martín, Lola Gaos, Juan García Tiendra, Sergio Mendizábal, María Isbert, Claudio Brook, Narciso Ojeda, José María Lado, Rosita Yarza

tt0055601