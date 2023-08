IMDb 5.9 / 10 from 472 users

Diterbitkan 09 February 2014

Oleh mamat

Violet (2014)

15-year-old Jesse is the only one who witnessed the stabbing of his friend Jonas. Now he has to face his family and friends from the BMX riders crew and explain the unexplainable – how he feels about it.

Bas Devos

Cesar De Sutter, Raf Walschaerts, Mira Helmer, Koen De Sutter, Fania Sorel, Jeroen Van der Ven, Brent Minne, Greg Van Tulder, Enrique De Roeck, Ben Van den Heuvel

tt3089904