WEBRip

Brazil

7.9

01 November 2005

Vinicius de Moraes (2005)

To celebrate the life and the work of a multifaceted creator – playwright, poet, partner of the most important names of Brazilian pop music and, above all, an enlightened character of the Brazilian cultural history – director Miguel Faria Jr. gathered an incomparable cast of partners, singers, friends and rare images from the archives recalling Vinícius’ genial simplicity, with the spontaneity, the humor, and the freedom of a person chatting over a bar table, exactly how the eternal Vinícius would enjoy.
Miguel Faria Jr.
Vinicius de Moraes, Camila Morgado, Ricardo Blat, João Gilberto, Maria Bethânia, Chico Buarque, Léa Garcia, Ana Maria Magalhães, Antônio Carlos Jobim, Caetano Veloso, Gilberto Gil, Toquinho, Nara Leão, Edu Lobo, Elizeth Cardoso, Antônio Cândido, Ferreira Gullar

Juli 24, 2023 9:05 pm

