Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Vinicius de Moraes (2005) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Brazil
Bintang film
Ana Maria Magalhães,
Antônio Cândido,
Antônio Carlos Jobim,
Caetano Veloso,
Camila Morgado,
Chico Buarque,
Edu Lobo,
Elizeth Cardoso,
Ferreira Gullar,
Gilberto Gil
Sutradara
Miguel Faria Jr.
Genre
Biography,
Documentary,
Music
IMDb
7.9/
10from
520users
Diterbitkan
01 November 2005
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Vinicius de Moraes (2005)
To celebrate the life and the work of a multifaceted creator – playwright, poet, partner of the most important names of Brazilian pop music and, above all, an enlightened character of the Brazilian cultural history – director Miguel Faria Jr. gathered an incomparable cast of partners, singers, friends and rare images from the archives recalling Vinícius’ genial simplicity, with the spontaneity, the humor, and the freedom of a person chatting over a bar table, exactly how the eternal Vinícius would enjoy.
Miguel Faria Jr.
Vinicius de Moraes, Camila Morgado, Ricardo Blat, João Gilberto, Maria Bethânia, Chico Buarque, Léa Garcia, Ana Maria Magalhães, Antônio Carlos Jobim, Caetano Veloso, Gilberto Gil, Toquinho, Nara Leão, Edu Lobo, Elizeth Cardoso, Antônio Cândido, Ferreira Gullar
tt0493175