IMDb 5.9 / 10 from 844 users

Diterbitkan 08 October 2015

Oleh mamat

Ville-Marie (2015)

Celebrated European actor Sophie Bernard is in Montreal shooting a movie, and she’s taking the opportunity to visit her gay son Thomas in the hope of bridging the rift that’s grown between them. But Thomas has his own agenda for their time together; he intends to finally get some answers as to the identity of his father. Meanwhile, at Ville-Marie Hospital, paramedic Pierre struggles with PTSD, and though he has support in Marie, a nurse who keeps the overflowing emergency room running, it’s uncertain whether he’ll remain able to cope with the high intensity of his work. Each of these four characters is dealing with emotional damage — and on one dark Montreal night, their lives will all intersect in a fateful occurrence at Ville-Marie.

Guy Édoin

Monica Bellucci, Pascale Bussières, Aliocha Schneider, Patrick Hivon, Louis Champagne, Stéphanie Labbé, Frédéric Gilles, Larissa Corriveau, Alexandre Noël, Roxanne Noël, Xavier Noêl, Marie-Evelyne Lessard, Sandrine Bisson, Josie Cunningham, Nathalie Gascon, Marie-Laurence Moreau, Daniel Deburghgraeve, Julienne Tremblay, Mikhaïl Ahooja, Olivier Rousseau, Alexa-Jeanne Dubé, Élisabeth Locas, Frank Schorpion, Véronique Leclerc, France Raymond, Alexis Lemay-Plamondon, Max Laferriere, Francesca Barcenas, Gabriel Maillé, Lorne Brass, Valérie Ouimet-Chiriaeff, Michel Cusson, Maxime Bellavance, Frederic Alarie, Mathieu Dufresne, Albert Kwan, Antoine Regaudie, Félix Charron-Ligez, Laurence Hamelin, Hinde Rabbaj, Tristan Laplaine, Martin Dansky, Moe Jeudy-Lamour, Veronika Leclerc Strickland

tt4292420