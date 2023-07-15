  1. Home
  2. Drama
  3. Ville-Marie (2015)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Ville-Marie (2015)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Ville-Marie (2015). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Ville-Marie (2015) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Ville-Marie (2015) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Canada

Sutradara

Genre

Drama

IMDb

5.9

/

10

from

844

users

Diterbitkan

08 October 2015

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Ville-Marie (2015)

Celebrated European actor Sophie Bernard is in Montreal shooting a movie, and she’s taking the opportunity to visit her gay son Thomas in the hope of bridging the rift that’s grown between them. But Thomas has his own agenda for their time together; he intends to finally get some answers as to the identity of his father. Meanwhile, at Ville-Marie Hospital, paramedic Pierre struggles with PTSD, and though he has support in Marie, a nurse who keeps the overflowing emergency room running, it’s uncertain whether he’ll remain able to cope with the high intensity of his work. Each of these four characters is dealing with emotional damage — and on one dark Montreal night, their lives will all intersect in a fateful occurrence at Ville-Marie.
Guy Édoin
Monica Bellucci, Pascale Bussières, Aliocha Schneider, Patrick Hivon, Louis Champagne, Stéphanie Labbé, Frédéric Gilles, Larissa Corriveau, Alexandre Noël, Roxanne Noël, Xavier Noêl, Marie-Evelyne Lessard, Sandrine Bisson, Josie Cunningham, Nathalie Gascon, Marie-Laurence Moreau, Daniel Deburghgraeve, Julienne Tremblay, Mikhaïl Ahooja, Olivier Rousseau, Alexa-Jeanne Dubé, Élisabeth Locas, Frank Schorpion, Véronique Leclerc, France Raymond, Alexis Lemay-Plamondon, Max Laferriere, Francesca Barcenas, Gabriel Maillé, Lorne Brass, Valérie Ouimet-Chiriaeff, Michel Cusson, Maxime Bellavance, Frederic Alarie, Mathieu Dufresne, Albert Kwan, Antoine Regaudie, Félix Charron-Ligez, Laurence Hamelin, Hinde Rabbaj, Tristan Laplaine, Martin Dansky, Moe Jeudy-Lamour, Veronika Leclerc Strickland

Diterbitkan

Juli 15, 2023 12:41 pm

Durasi

Dewanonton Ville-Marie (2015)

Download Ville-Marie (2015)

Download Film Ville-Marie (2015)

Download Movie Ville-Marie (2015)

DUNIA21 Ville-Marie (2015)

FILMAPIK Ville-Marie (2015)

Ganool Ville-Marie (2015)

INDOXXI Ville-Marie (2015)

Juragan21 Ville-Marie (2015)

Layar Kaca 21 Ville-Marie (2015)

LK21 Ville-Marie (2015)

Movieon21 Ville-Marie (2015)

Nonton Ville-Marie (2015)

Nonton Film Ville-Marie (2015)

Nonton Movie Ville-Marie (2015)

NS21 Ville-Marie (2015)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share