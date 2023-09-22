Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Very Ralph (2019) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
André Leon Talley,
Anna Wintour,
Audrey Hepburn,
Bruce Weber,
Calvin Klein,
Diane von Fürstenberg,
Hillary Clinton,
Jessica Chastain,
Joel Schumacher,
Kanye West
Sutradara
Susan Lacy
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
6.9/
10from
720users
Diterbitkan
12 November 2019
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Very Ralph (2019)
The first documentary portrait of fashion icon Ralph Lauren, reveals the man behind the icon and the creation of one of the most successful brands in fashion history.
Susan Lacy
Ralph Lauren, Anna Wintour, Karl Lagerfeld, André Leon Talley, Hillary Clinton, Robin Givhan, Naomi Campbell, Martha Stewart, Calvin Klein, Tyson Beckford, Tina Brown, Diane von Fürstenberg, Jessica Chastain, Vanessa Friedman, Paul Goldberger, Joel Schumacher, Audrey Hepburn, Woody Allen, Bruce Weber, Kanye West, Ken Burns
tt10701384