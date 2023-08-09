IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 435 users

Diterbitkan 20 April 1951

Oleh mamat

Venom and Eternity (1951)

In this experimental film, Isidore Isou, the leader of the lettrist movement, lashes out at conventional cinema and offers a revolutionary form of movie-making: through scratching and bleaching the film, through desynchronizing the soundtrack and the visual track, through deconstructing the story, he aims to renew the seventh art the same way he tried to revolutionize the literary world.

Isidore Isou

Isidore Isou, Jean Cocteau, Jean-Louis Barrault, Marcel Achard, Blaise Cendrars, Colette Marchand, Blanchette Brunoy, Danièle Delorme, Edouard Dermithe, Daniel Gélin, André Maurois, Armand Salacrou, Rodica Valeanu, Albert J. LeGros, Bernard Blin, Serge, Marc’o, Maurice, Jean-Louis Brau, François Dufrêne, Maurice Lemaître

