Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Albert J. LeGros,
André Maurois,
Armand Salacrou,
Bernard Blin,
Blaise Cendrars,
Blanchette Brunoy,
Colette Marchand,
Daniel Gélin,
Danièle Delorme,
Edouard Dermithe
Sutradara
Isidore Isou
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6.6/
10from
435users
Diterbitkan
20 April 1951
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Venom and Eternity (1951)
In this experimental film, Isidore Isou, the leader of the lettrist movement, lashes out at conventional cinema and offers a revolutionary form of movie-making: through scratching and bleaching the film, through desynchronizing the soundtrack and the visual track, through deconstructing the story, he aims to renew the seventh art the same way he tried to revolutionize the literary world.
Isidore Isou
tt0207801