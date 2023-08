IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 950 users

Diterbitkan 02 June 2023

Oleh LIN

Veeran (2023)

Kumaran has had a troubled childhood after getting hit by lightning, comes back to his village to fight evil elements and provide hope through indigenous deities.

ARK Saravanan, Stalin Ganesh

HipHop Tamizha Adhi, Athira Raj, Sassi Selvaraj, Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat, Vinay Rai, R. Badree, Nakkalites Chella, Jensan Diwakar, Tha. Muruganantham, Bose Venkat, Chinni Jayanth, ‘Jeeva’ Ravi, Nisha, M.K. Rajan, Kannappadasan, Prasanna Balachandran, Nakkalites Savithri, Appa Ravi, Sankar Das

tt15163636