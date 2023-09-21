  1. Home
  Van Diemen's Land (2009)

BluRay

Australia

5.9

24 September 2009

Van Diemen’s Land (2009)

The true story of Australia’s most notorious convict, Alexander Pearce and his infamous journey into the beautiful yet brutal Tasmanian wilderness. A point of no return for convicts banished from their homeland, Van Diemen’s Land was a feared and dreaded penal settlement at the end of the earth.
Jonathan auf der Heide
Arthur Angel, Paul Ashcroft, Mark Leonard Winter, Torquil Neilson, Greg Stone, John Francis Howard, Oscar Redding, Thomas M. Wright, Matt Wilson, Adrian Mulraney, Ben Plazzer, Jonathan auf der Heide, Jason Glover

September 21, 2023 11:30 am

