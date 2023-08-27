Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Vacation Friends 2 (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Adelina Soares,
Andre Pelzer,
Ariel Romeo Davis,
Arnold Y. Kim,
Brandon St. Clair,
Carlos Santos,
Chris Costanz,
Christina Souza,
Christine Kaaloa,
Emma Roll
Sutradara
Clay Tarver,
Keith Woulard
IMDb
7.086/
10from
78users
Diterbitkan
25 August 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Vacation Friends 2 (2023)
Newly married couple Marcus and Emily invite their uninhibited besties Ron and Kyla to join them for a vacation when Marcus lands an all-expenses-paid trip to a Caribbean resort. When Kyla’s incarcerated father Reese is released and shows up at the resort unannounced, things get out of control, upending Marcus’ best laid plans and turning the vacation friends’ perfect trip into total chaos.
Clay Tarver, Keith Woulard
Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, John Cena, Meredith Hagner, Steve Buscemi, Carlos Santos, Ronny Chieng, Arnold Y. Kim, Jamie Hector, Lovensky Jean-Baptiste, Julee Cerda, Hugh Moore, T. Love, Kevin Yamada, Brandon St. Clair, Mariana Novak, Chris Costanz, Max Lawrence, Nneoma Sampson, Wolf Lee Counsel, Christina Souza, Michael de Lara, Trevor Danielson, Olivia Grace Applegate, Ariel Romeo Davis, Andre Pelzer, Christine Kaaloa, George Krumb, Adelina Soares, Emma Roll, Sam Bass
tt15351980