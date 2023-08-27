IMDb 7.086 / 10 from 78 users

Diterbitkan 25 August 2023

Oleh LIN

Vacation Friends 2 (2023)

Newly married couple Marcus and Emily invite their uninhibited besties Ron and Kyla to join them for a vacation when Marcus lands an all-expenses-paid trip to a Caribbean resort. When Kyla’s incarcerated father Reese is released and shows up at the resort unannounced, things get out of control, upending Marcus’ best laid plans and turning the vacation friends’ perfect trip into total chaos.

Clay Tarver, Keith Woulard

Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, John Cena, Meredith Hagner, Steve Buscemi, Carlos Santos, Ronny Chieng, Arnold Y. Kim, Jamie Hector, Lovensky Jean-Baptiste, Julee Cerda, Hugh Moore, T. Love, Kevin Yamada, Brandon St. Clair, Mariana Novak, Chris Costanz, Max Lawrence, Nneoma Sampson, Wolf Lee Counsel, Christina Souza, Michael de Lara, Trevor Danielson, Olivia Grace Applegate, Ariel Romeo Davis, Andre Pelzer, Christine Kaaloa, George Krumb, Adelina Soares, Emma Roll, Sam Bass

tt15351980