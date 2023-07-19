Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Usedom: A Clear View of the Sea (2018) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Germany
Bintang film
Ernest Bruno
Sutradara
Heinz Brinkmann
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
0/
10from
0users
Diterbitkan
17 February 2018
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Usedom: A Clear View of the Sea (2018)
For Berliners, the Baltic island of Usedom was once the most luxurious destination for excursions within striking distance of the city. This is where imperial Germany’s grand health resorts of Bansin, Heringsdorf and Ahlbeck were built. Heinz Brinkmann, who was born in Heringsdorf, traces the eventful history of his island.
Heinz Brinkmann
Ernest Bruno
tt7913598