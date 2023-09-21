IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 681 users

Diterbitkan 21 February 2020

Oleh LIN

Uppercase Print (2020)

In 1981, chalk slogans written in uppercase letters started appearing in public spaces in the Romanian city of Botoşani. They demanded freedom, alluded to the democratic developments taking place in Romania’s socialist sister countries or simply called for improvements in the food supply. Mugur Călinescu was behind them, who was still at school at the time and whose case is documented in the files of the Romanian secret police. Theatre director Gianina Cărbunariu created a documentary play based on this material.

Radu Jude, Cristina Iliescu

Bogdan Zamfir, Serban Lazarovici, Ioana Iacob, Șerban Pavlu, Alexandru Potocean, Silvian Vâlcu, Doru Catanescu, Constantin Dogioiu, Nicolae Ceaușescu

