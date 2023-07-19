IMDb 7.4 / 10 from 31 users

Until the Wheels Come Off (2022)

The film focuses on Tarlton, who enters his second Race Across America race. The grueling bike race sees more than half of the participants not finishing, but Tarlton is determined to win his division. Until the Wheels Come Off follows his 12-day odyssey as his family and friends serve as his support crew in a journey that stresses not only their physical limits, but their emotional limits as well.

